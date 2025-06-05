A filmmaker’s literary homecoming

Who is your target audience, and what can they expect from the novel?

I would like for everybody to read it because I think there’s something in it for everybody. Something that we’ve all experienced, or we might experience or are experiencing in our present-day life. The message is to move on in life despite the odds. My film, The Outhouse, carries the same message. Life is short, you can’t regret the past.

How do you set your novel apart from any other female perspective novels?

In some novels, you have the whole yard. Like the years span from childhood to the end. But in mine, her whole childhood is in the narrative, how she’s grown up, how she’s raised, and how it is affecting her life. She’s 27, so there’s still a whole lot of life ahead of her. She sacrificed so much to be back in the same place. You may ask: but why does she have to come back when she’s been through so much trouble and trauma there? But she loves the place so much. And she says, if I can do something good for my own people instead of doing it for somebody else, I might as well do it for my own people.