AAI joins hands with PFA to control stray dog menace at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has partnered with animal rights organisation People for Animals (PFA) to address the growing menace of stray dogs at Chennai International Airport.

The initiative, launched on Tuesday, is focused on sterilising and vaccinating dogs living in and around the airport premises, while promoting a humane and sustainable model for animal management. Two trained dog handlers have been deployed on-site to monitor canine activity, discourage passengers from feeding the animals, and support the sterilisation programme.

“There are around 50 dogs in the vicinity, and nearly half of them have already been sterilised. We are ensuring the rest of the community dogs are also covered,” said K Ramesh, president of PFA’s Tambaram chapter. Ramesh prefers to refer to these dogs as “community dogs” rather than strays.