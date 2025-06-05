Environment activists urge GCC to junk plan to build WTE plant at Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: Environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal has urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to withdraw the proposed water-to-energy (WTE) plant at Kodungaiyur, citing a recent study ‘Burning Waste, Warming Cities?’ carried out in Delhi by the People’s Alliance for Waste Accountability

The study, released on Tuesday, highlights how Delhi’s WTE plants, at Okhla, Bawana, Ghazipur, and Tehkhand, are intensifying the urban heat island (UHI) effect by releasing large volumes of greenhouse gases and thermal emissions.

These plants currently burn over 7,250 tonnes of unsegregated municipal solid waste daily, which is 66% of the city’s waste. The incineration of each tonne of solid waste emits around 5,500 million cubic metres of flue gas at 200°C and CO equivalent to emissions from over 30 lakh passenger cars.