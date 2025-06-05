Pan-India firm bags Rs 566-crore Broadway bus stand development project

CHENNAI: The Rs 566.6 crore project to transform Broadway into a high-density, transit-oriented urban centre has been awarded to the Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd, which has operations spread across the country.
The project will see the development of a multimodal facility complex (MMFC) and the full-scale redevelopment of the iconic Kuralagam building. As part of this, the construction of the bus terminal is expected to be completed in 24 months. The work on the commercial towers and Kuralagam building will be completed within 30 months.
The initiative is being executed by Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML) - a joint venture between Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) - on behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
The complex will have a built-up area of 1.1 lakh square metres, while the adjacent Kuralagam building will be spread on 22,794 square metres, featuring retail outlets on the lower levels and office space on the nine floors above. The first basement of both buildings will serve as a concourse for both passengers and shoppers.
The bus terminal will be designed to handle up to 3,250 passengers during peak hours, with 73 bays - 36 on the ground floor, 23 on the first floor, and 14 at the Kuralagam end.
CMAML chairman MA Siddique, along with senior officials from GCC and Bridge and Roof Company, attended the contract signing.The Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd has had experience working in design, engineering and consultation, partnering with public and private Sectors in the country. As part of its ongoing projects, it is in the process of constructing an inter state bus terminal for the Government of Odisha.
Bus terminal in 2 years
Foot overbridges
Subways
Internal walkways
A shared air-conditioned concourse
Stack-parking facilities
EV charging stations
A total of 30 elevators and 27 escalators across the complex.
Parking provision includes space for 433 cars and 1,174 two-wheelers