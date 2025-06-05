Pan-India firm bags Rs 566-crore Broadway bus stand development project

CHENNAI: The Rs 566.6 crore project to transform Broadway into a high-density, transit-oriented urban centre has been awarded to the Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd, which has operations spread across the country.

The project will see the development of a multimodal facility complex (MMFC) and the full-scale redevelopment of the iconic Kuralagam building. As part of this, the construction of the bus terminal is expected to be completed in 24 months. The work on the commercial towers and Kuralagam building will be completed within 30 months.

The initiative is being executed by Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML) - a joint venture between Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) - on behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).