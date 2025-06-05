Recalling nature's fury on canvas

Sunset in Oslo

Who hasn’t heard of ‘The Scream’ by Edvard Munch, one of the most famous paintings in history? While William Ascroft made his scientific illustrations of the evening sky in Britain, the same orange sky was also observed by Edvard Munch in Oslo. In Munch’s own description, he stated, “I was walking along the road with two friends — then the sun set — all at once the sky became blood red — and I felt overcome with melancholy. I stood still and leaned against the railing, dead tired — clouds like blood and tongues of fire hung above the blue-black fjord and the city. My friends went on, and I stood alone, trembling with anxiety. I felt a great, unending scream piercing through nature.”

Scientists believe that the Krakatoa eruption was followed by the loudest sound ever recorded, which was heard over a tenth of the Earth’s surface, and this great scream from the depths of the Earth was perhaps reproduced by Munch as a metaphor for anxiety and existential dread in his iconic artwork.