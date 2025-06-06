19-year-old history-sheeter hacked to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old history-sheeter was found hacked to death inside his house in Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday night. Police suspect another history-sheeter to be behind the murder.

According to the Tiruvottiyur police, the victim, K Akash, a resident of Railway Station Road in Tiruvottiyur, had 17 criminal cases against him, including attempt to murder and robbery. Fearing threats to Akash’s life, his parents mostly kept him indoors, the police said. On Wednesday around 9.30 pm, Akash’s mother returned to find the door open. Inside, Akash was lying in a pool of blood with multiple cut injuries, the police said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the attackers may have known where the spare key was hidden and used it to enter the house. Search is on.