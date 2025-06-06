Cop held for running fake job scam with AIADMK man in Chennai

CHENNAI: A police constable from Madurai has been arrested on charges of running a fake job scam along with an AIADMK functionary. The constable, Senthilkumar, who was working as a personal security officer to an MP, was picked up by the Nungambakkam police and brought to Chennai on Thursday morning. Another officer, an SI from Coimbatore’s anti-terror unit, has also been detained based on digital evidence.

According to the Nungambakkam police, Senthilkumar collected money from people by promising government jobs on behalf of AIADMK IT Wing functionary Prasad, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case for his involvement in a brawl at a bar in Nungambakkam in the last week of May. Many people have filed complaints saying they were cheated with false job promises. So far, three cases have been registered in Mylapore and Nungambakkam, a source said.

The scam came to light after the fight broke out at the bar, leading to the arrest of Prasad, AIADMK functionary Ajay Vandayar, and known rowdy Sunami Sethupati. During the investigation, police found evidence on Prasad’s phone linking him to the job racket. Further inquiry is on.