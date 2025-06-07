Are our amusement parks safe enough?

Being suspended 150 feet above the ground for almost three hours is a terrifying experience by any measure — more so when it is a malfunction on an amusement park ride that flips riders upside down at that height.

On May 26, when one such amusement park ride came to an abrupt halt in Chennai, uncertainty and fear gripped onlookers and riders. While anxious and concerned visitors — especially parents and relatives of the 15 children who were on board — watched helplessly, those stranded had terrifying thoughts. ‘Would the ride drop down? Had the system been shut down? Is help coming our way?’ were the many questions that ran past their heads, one of them told the media after being rescued by the TN Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

In the wake of the incident, CE spoke to Chennai residents, who recently visited amusement parks in the city and asked about their experiences. What emerged were a range of concerns, stemming from both past experiences and their fears at present.