Chennai gets its first 'trans boutique'

Ceiling fans spin. Fabric is shifted, touched, and refolded. The door opens and closes without fuss. Inside, there is order. Colours. Layers. Shelves holding salwars and saris, folded neatly. At the counter, a woman in navy kurta, steadily lifts a red cloth. She examines it, shows it to her customers, takes orders, and gives them their purchase with a smile.

Outside, Chennai moves fast — autos weaving, girls spilling out of school gates, dust on the breeze. But not here. Born2Win Trans Boutique sits in Saidapet, unassuming. The city’s first “visible” trans-led boutique, according to Swetha Sudhakar, the founder-director and CEO of the Born2Win Social Welfare Trust, a trans community empowerment organisation. “Born2win organisation has been conducting tailoring classes for 5-6 batches. So as a next step, we thought we would start a boutique,” she says.

But beginnings are never neat. Swetha and her team looked for a space. Some landlords went silent as soon as they heard the word “trans.” “There have been instances where they’ve taken the advance and then rejected us after,” she says. It was part of the process.