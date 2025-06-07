CMRL holds trial run on Corridor 4 under Phase 2

CHENNAI: CMRL has begun simultaneous trial runs on both up and down lines of Corridor 4’s 9.5km viaduct from Porur junction to Poonamallee bypass as part of its Rs 63,000 crore Phase 2 expansion project. The dual-line trial, which commenced on Friday, signals progress toward the targeted December 2025 launch.

Six driverless trains, manufactured by Alstom, will operate on this stretch under unattended train operations, with manual supervision for the first five to six months. “We are focused on a gradual transition to ensure stability and safety,” said MA Siddique, CMRL MD.

The 10-station elevated stretch had earlier seen phased testing on the 3km upline between Mullaithottam and Poonamallee and a 9.1km segment from Porur to Poonamallee. Friday’s downline test marked the first full-directional run, with Poonamallee depot serving as the operations hub during commissioning.