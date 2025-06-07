Rs 54 crore to boost police infrastructure in north Chennai

CHENNAI: Acting on Chief Minister M K Stalin’s directive, the state government has sanctioned Rs 54.36 crore for strengthening police infrastructure and public safety under the North Chennai Development Plan (Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam).

The funds, approved through the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), will be used to enhance surveillance, build new facilities and promote welfare initiatives for police personnel and the public. Key allocations include Rs 16 crore for a new integrated police station at V-6 Kolathur and Rs 15 crore for a new building at Peravallur station. The Kolathur facility will house law and order units, crime and cybercrime wings, a women’s station, barracks, and a fire station. To strengthen surveillance, Rs 9.16 crore will be used to instal automatic number plate recognition cameras at 45 locations. A sum of Rs 90.6 lakh has been earmarked for getting 60 two-wheeler patrol vehicles.