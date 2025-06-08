MTC to replace 100 old small buses with new BSVI-compliant vehicles in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the private mini buses all set to start operations in Chennai from the second week of June, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to replace 100 existing small buses with new ones.

The state-run transport body, which caters to Chennai and its suburban regions, will procure 100 BSVI-compliant mini buses at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore. Tenders were floated recently. These new vehicles will ply on existing routes and are intended to improve last-mile connectivity from metro stations and other key locations.

T PrabhuShankar, managing director of MTC, told TNIE the current fleet of small buses has been in use for 11 years. “These buses will be replaced with new ones. At this stage, we are not planning to expand the small bus fleet,” he said.

To further strengthen last-mile connectivity, a joint study is under way with the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA). “Based on the study’s findings, we will explore the possibility of expanding small bus services wherever necessary,” he added.

Currently, MTC operates 146 small buses in Chennai, including 56 that connect interior areas with metro rail stations. Of these, 22 buses function exclusively as feeder services for the metro. The remaining small buses serve as general public transport, particularly in areas that cannot accommodate larger buses.

According to regulations, standard MTC buses require a minimum road width of 40 feet. To provide connectivity in interior areas with narrower roads (20 to 30 feet wide), small buses were introduced in the city in 2013.

At present, small buses serve eight metro stations: Koyambedu, CMBT, Thirumangalam, Alandur, Chennai Airport, Wimco Nagar, Guindy, and Little Mount.

MTC officials noted work is ongoing to develop new feeder routes for metro stations in high-demand areas. “CUMTA’s study will also identify feeder routes for all metro stations. This initiative will benefit both MTC and metro rail services,” they said.

Meanwhile, private mini buses approved by the state transport department will operate in seven zones within Chennai, as well as the Avadi and Tambaram city corporations. The designated route lengths will range between 10 and 20 kilometres.