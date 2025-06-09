A big image of Rama in a tiny village temple

The region between Thiruvallur and Thiruvalangadu is full of ancient and historical temples, one such being the Kalyanaramar temple in a small village called Ramankoil. According to the Sthala Puranam or traditional story associated with this temple, when Rama and Lakshmana came to the south in search of Sita; they came to this place situated near River Koshasthalai (Koshasthalaiyar). They did the rites for their father Dasaratha here with the dharbha grass which grows aplenty in this place. Since Rama stayed here for some time, in due course, a temple for this deity was constructed here, and this place came to be called Ramankoil. It is also said that Salihotra Maharishi, who is famously connected with the Veeraraghava Perumal temple in nearby Thiruvallur, also used to visit this temple everyday.
This small Rama shrine faces east with Garuda enshrined in front. The principal sanctum has a tall stone image of Rama, approximately six-and-a-half feet high, with Lakshmana to the left and Sita to the right and Hanuman in anjali hasta (palms pressed together in salutation) standing in front of Lakshmana. Rama and Lakshmana are seen standing with their respective left hands in the gesture of holding bows and right hands holding their arrows. The utsava-murtis (processional images) are similar to the main ones, except that Sita is to the left of Rama and Lakshmana is to His right. A few inscriptions are visible on the ceiling of this sanctum above the deities. The mandapa, in front of this sanctum, has stone images of Srivaishnava acharyas (preceptors) Ramanujacharya and Manavala Mamuni.
In the prakaram (enclosure) is a small sanctum for Narasimha facing north. The Narasimha enshrined inside is said to be exactly like the image of Pavana Narasimha, one of the Nava Narasimhas (nine Narasimhas) in Ahobilam, the famous Vaishavite pilgrimage centre in Andhra Pradesh. The utsava-murti of this Narasimha shrine, worshipped as Prahlada Varadar is an image of Vishnu in a standing posture flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi, worshipped in the main sanctum. He holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, with the lower right hand in abhaya hasta (offering protection to devotees) and the lower left hand in gada hasta (resting on a mace).
The pushkarini (temple tank), situated behind the temple, is called Surya Pushkarini, which is very apt since Rama belonged to the Ikshavaku dynasty (Ikshvaku Vamsha), which claimed descent from Surya (Sun).
A few festivals are celebrated here, such as Srirama Navami during April-May for ten days beginning on Srirama Navami, the birthday of Rama. The Kalyana Utsavam (the sacred marriage ceremony of Rama and Sita) is celebrated on the ninth day and the Rama Pattabhisekam (coronation of Rama) is celebrated on the tenth day. Narasimha Jayanti is also celebrated in April- May during Svati Nakshatram.