Chennai girl makes a smashing hit in the US

To taste this milestone, Krishna had to go through a fair bit. Be it getting body shamed for her ‘muscular build,’ suffering from bad mental health, for the better part of the past decade, Krishna had endured a lot. However, she was determined, and the rewards came along with time. “Firstly, I learnt that life begins at the end of comfort. After I moved to Jamaica with track and field coach Michael Vessel (from Tenvic Sports, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh) to train further, I missed out on opportunities for scholarships with throws being one centimetre short. That’s when I worked really hard and earned myself a full academic and athletic scholarship from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP),” she shared.

After a year at UTEP, Krishna moved to UNLV, where the coaches did not just guide, but they held Olympic heritage. Krishna describes her head coach and former Olympic gold medallist in 100m, Carmelita Jeter, as someone who preaches independence. “Their backing has helped me so much, and has made me a better person,” she said. It has helped in the way Krishna has performed so far in 2025.

Earlier, she broke the national record for indoor shot put with a throw of 16.03m at the Mountain West Indoor track and field championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is keen on continuing her purple patch. “After the outdoor meet in Eugene, I will be working to get myself a spot in both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year,” she added. Krishna has expressed her desire to represent India soon after she meets her academic commitments. “That is the goal,” she added.