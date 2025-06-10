Let there be light: How lighting can make or break your space

Accent and statement lighting

This layer of lights is used for highlighting a particular feature in a space. From lights inside cabinets to uplifting the curios and spotlights for artwork, these are all examples of accent lighting. Statement lighting, on the other hand, is used to make an aesthetic impact and is the last layer in the lighting scheme. These lights are not used for a task or to highlight a feature but primarily for their appearance. They illuminate while adding aesthetic value, but cannot be used individually without the other layers. It’s more like the bow on a gift package.

Ambient lighting

The next layer of lighting is ambient lighting. Its characteristics are similar to general lighting used to light up a space, the only difference being that these lights are usually on a dimming mechanism. The altering intensity of these lights creates drama and can be controlled based on the occasion. This layer is wildly popular, mostly used for hosting.

Small changes often bring big impacts. Experimenting with lighting can change how your spaces look and feel, and can give you the room you desire. Be fearless to play with light and shadow because, as Albert Hadley once said, “Design is defined by light and shade, and appropriate lighting is enormously important.”