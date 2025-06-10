Let there be light: How lighting can make or break your space

Lighting in design is the thoughtful use of light to enhance the aesthetics, promote functionality, and enhance certain features of a space. It is one of the most vital aspects of interior design, alongside other features like colour, texture, and furniture. With the flick of a switch, it can completely make or break the aesthetics and functionality of any space. On one hand where it can transform a dull space into a photo-worthy room, it can over-illuminate a space, causing headaches, and lighting fatigue. Lighting is also used to create drama and make spaces warmer and inviting.
Natural light
Natural light is the primary source of illumination in any space, and honestly, the best if used well. It is not a source you can control, but it can be optimised to highlight the space, making it hospitable. The use of sheer curtains along the windows helps with diffusing the light, making the space aesthetic. Other window treatments like blinds and thick-lined curtains reduce the incoming light, keeping the space from heating and overillumination. The intensity of this light depends on the direction of the window and changes with the time of day as well as the seasons.
General lighting
General lighting is the basic foundation of a lighting layout that is done to illuminate the space for equal distribution of light for functional purposes only. These lights ensure the space is evenly illuminated and have no dark corners where tasks cannot be completed. Having said that, this scheme of lights needs to be accompanied by the other lighting styles as well to complete the look and make a space aesthetic, along with functional.
Task lighting
As the name suggests, these lights are used for particular tasks. From cooking to reading, these lights enhance the experience seamlessly, providing adequate illumination for a focussed task. Table lamps on side tables, pendant lights over kitchen counters, mirror lights, and reading lights beside the headboards are all examples of task lighting. These lights require to be of a higher wattage than the other lights. Task lights should always be paired with sufficient ambient lights to avoid eye strain caused by the sharp contrast.
Accent and statement lighting
This layer of lights is used for highlighting a particular feature in a space. From lights inside cabinets to uplifting the curios and spotlights for artwork, these are all examples of accent lighting. Statement lighting, on the other hand, is used to make an aesthetic impact and is the last layer in the lighting scheme. These lights are not used for a task or to highlight a feature but primarily for their appearance. They illuminate while adding aesthetic value, but cannot be used individually without the other layers. It’s more like the bow on a gift package.
Ambient lighting
The next layer of lighting is ambient lighting. Its characteristics are similar to general lighting used to light up a space, the only difference being that these lights are usually on a dimming mechanism. The altering intensity of these lights creates drama and can be controlled based on the occasion. This layer is wildly popular, mostly used for hosting.
Small changes often bring big impacts. Experimenting with lighting can change how your spaces look and feel, and can give you the room you desire. Be fearless to play with light and shadow because, as Albert Hadley once said, “Design is defined by light and shade, and appropriate lighting is enormously important.”