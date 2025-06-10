Mini buses to be tracked to prevent route violation

CHENNAI: To prevent misuse of the vehicles set to be used in the upcoming mini bus scheme scheduled for launch in Chennai in the second week of June, the home transport department has mandated the installation of vehicle location tracking devices in all the vehicles. However, the department is yet to set up a control room to monitor these vehicles in real time.

In a related move, the department has permitted mini buses to extend their route by up to 1 kilometre if schools, colleges, or hospitals are located beyond the designated terminal point. Mini buses are planned to be operated in around 1,900 routes.

Sources from the transport department said only Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) will conduct inspections to curb unauthorised operations for now. “Currently, there is no control room or integrated panel to monitor the public transport vehicles fitted vehicle tracking devices. However, in future, such a control room will be established,” said an official.