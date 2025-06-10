Mini buses to be tracked to prevent route violation

CHENNAI: To prevent misuse of the vehicles set to be used in the upcoming mini bus scheme scheduled for launch in Chennai in the second week of June, the home transport department has mandated the installation of vehicle location tracking devices in all the vehicles. However, the department is yet to set up a control room to monitor these vehicles in real time.
In a related move, the department has permitted mini buses to extend their route by up to 1 kilometre if schools, colleges, or hospitals are located beyond the designated terminal point. Mini buses are planned to be operated in around 1,900 routes.
Sources from the transport department said only Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) will conduct inspections to curb unauthorised operations for now. “Currently, there is no control room or integrated panel to monitor the public transport vehicles fitted vehicle tracking devices. However, in future, such a control room will be established,” said an official.
Meanwhile, sources from the transport workers’ union and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) told TNIE the earlier minibus scheme, launched in 1999, failed primarily due to widespread route violations. “Unlike that in 1999, we now have the technology to digitally track vehicles. The transport department must ensure strict adherence to designated routes, and setting up a vehicle monitoring control room is essential,” said a union office-bearer.
An MTC official said the mini buses are planned to be operated only in the corporation zones 1,2,3,7,11,12,14 and 15 of the Chennai corporation. “If bus operators violate the route permit and encroach on the MTC route, we will approach the appropriate forum for remedy,” he said.
The route length for minibus operation is 25 km. The maximum unserved route length is 17 km (65 %), and the maximum served route length is 8 km (35 %). To make the bus operation viable, an additional 1 km is allowed, if the adjoining area happens to be government hospital, higher secondary school, college, railway station etc, as ascertained by the regional transport authority concerned, said the recent notification issued by the home transport department.
To ensure last mile connectivity, the transport department also allowed starting point or the terminal point to be any location on the un-served habitation/ village, and one of the points can be a bus stop or a bus stand.