Virundhu — a feast for change to raise funds for Nalandaway's projects

Your seat at a dinner table in Chennai can help heal children who have been victims of abuse — this is Chennai-based non-profit NalandaWay’s promise, as they come together with chef and food historian Rakesh Raghunathan and Park Hyatt’s executive chef Balaji Natarajan to host 'Virundhu — a feast for change'.
Sriram V, founder of NalandaWay says that the proceeds from this fund raiser, scheduled for June 14, would be devoted to a project called 'Vaanam Vasapadum'. “Through this project, we aim to help children from across Tamil Nadu who have been victims of abuse. It is a strong rehabilitation programme that addresses their trauma,” Sriram says. According to him, approximately 3,400 children from across Child Care Institutions (CCIs) are to benefit under the said project.
The fundraiser also marks a milestone, as NalandaWay — whose work has centred around the use of art and creativity to support the well-being and development of children — completes 20 years of work in the field of social development.
So, how can you contribute to this change? By reserving a seat at The Apartment, Park Hyatt, Chennai, on June 14, for a six-course elaborate meal that took an entire month for two renowned chefs and their team to curate.
One of the chefs, Rakesh Raghunathan, tells CE that the meal’s curation process was inspired from NalandaWay’s work. “Given that NalandaWay uses art as a means for education for children, I wanted to take inspiration from that and create a meal experience where every recipe, meal, and plate, is a work of art,” he adds.
The South Indian elai saapadu also lends cultural inspiration and acts as an anchor in the curation process, he explains. “There are so many different flavours, textures, elements, and of course, different courses, that we can play with, to elevate a meal experience,” Rakesh says adding that everything, from that dishes to be plated and their colour combinations, to the way they would be served, has been painstakingly planned.
For instance, at the fundraising dinner, an interesting take on thayir pachadi will find its way to the plates. “Chef Balaji and I wanted to create something unique,” Rakesh declares and therefore, created a truly unique dish — Pachadi Mousse.
“For this recipe, we decided to pickle pineapple in salt water and pair it with charcoal pear for a burnt and earthy flavour. For a hung curd look-alike, we decided to opt for burrata and to top it all off with Togarashi dust,” he explains.
Another meal curation for instance, reimagines rice and chicken curry. Rakesh explains that they opted to stuff naatu kozhi (country chicken) curry in a dumpling. This way, rice’s carbohydrates will be found in the dumpling and a chicken curry will offer a refreshing twist, he adds. For the vegetarian alternative, an Edamame Usli with Water Chestnut will become the stuffing for the dumplings.
Between every course, donors will also tag along on a journey — with inspiring stories of children whose lives have been transformed by NalandaWay, Sriram concludes.
Donor Pass: `15,000 per guest. For more details & Reservations, call: 7397278258, 9840542007, 8668172117
On the menu
Welcome drink: Betel leaves rasam with pickled gooseberry skewer
Course 1
Charcoal pear, burrata, pickled pineapple pachadi mousse, tograshi dust
Course 2
Veg: Kaffir lime leaves mango pulshery with dumplings
Edamame usli with water chestnut
Non Veg: Kaffir lime leaves country tomato shallot curry with dumplings
Pulled pepper country chicken
Course 3
Veg: Maduria pottalam masala, raw mango salsa
Non Veg: Prawns and crab kothu, sweet mango relish
Course 4
Veg: Smoked raw jackfruit, pandan leaves white biriyani
Non Veg: Three hours braised lamb shank, pandan leaves white biriyani
Course 5
Pangam sorbet, black jaggery sauce
Course 6
Bun halwa cheese cake, mysore pak ice cream, pathirpeni, paneer rose sauce.