Virundhu — a feast for change to raise funds for Nalandaway's projects

Your seat at a dinner table in Chennai can help heal children who have been victims of abuse — this is Chennai-based non-profit NalandaWay’s promise, as they come together with chef and food historian Rakesh Raghunathan and Park Hyatt’s executive chef Balaji Natarajan to host 'Virundhu — a feast for change'.

Sriram V, founder of NalandaWay says that the proceeds from this fund raiser, scheduled for June 14, would be devoted to a project called 'Vaanam Vasapadum'. “Through this project, we aim to help children from across Tamil Nadu who have been victims of abuse. It is a strong rehabilitation programme that addresses their trauma,” Sriram says. According to him, approximately 3,400 children from across Child Care Institutions (CCIs) are to benefit under the said project.