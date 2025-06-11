AIADMK man among three held under Goondas in Chennai after pub brawl

CHENNAI: Two AIADMK members, initially apprehended for a pub altercation in Nungambakkam, have been detained under the Goondas Act. This follows a surge in the number of fraud allegations against them after their initial arrest, the police said.

Sources said D Ajayrogan (36) alias Ajay Vandayar, a businessman and T Prasad (33), an IT wing functionary of the AIADMK, were among the five people taken into custody after a brawl at a pub in Nungampakkam weeks ago.

The other arrested are R Ganesh Kumar (42), G Dhanasekar (29), and Nagendra Sethupathi (33), a history-sheeter.

Further investigations into Prasad’s activities led to the arrest of a police sub-inspector, Manikumar, and head constable, Senthil Kumar (44), who served as a personal security officer for an incumbent member of Parliament. They are allegedly accused of assisting Prasad in a job scam, the police said.

In a separate case, Daniel, a man facing numerous charges, including the abduction of a film assistant director and a sexual assault case, has also been detained under the Goondas Act, the police said.

Daniel was among seven people arrested on May 29 for the alleged kidnapping and intimidation of Rajakumaran, an assistant director working with filmmaker Suseenthiran.