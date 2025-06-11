Chennai cop transferred for mishandling harassment cases

CHENNAI: The Tirumangalam All Women Police Station Inspector Vijayalakshmi was transferred and placed on vacancy reserve (VR) following allegations of mishandling sexual assault complaints and favouring the accused. The action followed two serious complaints, the police said.

In the first case, a 38-year-old woman from Nolambur claimed that the case related to her complaint of a rape attempt and attempt to murder by her neighbour, Mukesh (29), was delayed and was filed only after exerting pressure by officials. She said the man, who was drunk at the time, barged into her house and attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he stabbed her in the neck before fleeing. Mukesh had later surrendered and was remanded.

In another case, a 42-year-old woman accused the inspector of coercing her to withdraw the complaint on workplace harassment against a senior colleague. She said after filing complaints with the internal committee, she was transferred twice. An internal probe found lapses, leading to the inspector’s transfer to transfer to vacancy reserve.