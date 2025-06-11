Comfort with qualms

Every day, battling the harsh summer, commuters often wish for a respite. This wish came true in the form of air-conditioned buses first, and then, the metro trains. As an extension of this, Chennai city — one that is connected seamlessly by MRTS and suburban trains — welcomes air-conditioned EMU covering two routes, Chennai Beach to Tambaram, and Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu.

For someone who is used to the comfort and connectivity of the Chennai Metro, this newly introduced train certainly sparked a tinge of curiosity. When I arrived at the Nungambakkam station, a wave of excitement took over, with several questions running through my mind — would it be crowded like other MRTS trains? Will it look the same as the metro?

At this point, a railway policeman asked, “Entha train-ku wait pandringa? (For which train are you waiting?)”. “AC train, sir,” I replied. After a 10-minute wait, the AC MRTS rolled on the tracks with coaches barely filled.

The AC EMU services commenced on April 19, with a total of six services — Chennai Beach-Tambaram (two services) and Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu (four services). Initially, these services ran six days a week, except Sunday. Later, in May, four additional services were introduced to cater for the needs of office-goers and students. Currently, eight services run from Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu on weekdays, and one service runs on weekends. Yet, at first glance, in almost two months, only a few opt for this train.

When asked about the difference between normal EMUs and AC EMUs, a railway engineer, who requested anonymity, shared, “Apart from the air-conditioning, AC EMUs use energy-efficient regenerative Electro-Pneumatic brakes, saving up to 35% of electrical energy compared to the normal EMUs.”