Scenes to streets: Ashish Vidyarthi's love for food

Long before Ashish Vidyarthi took over our Instagram feeds with his “Let’s get into the business of food” videos, he was already a household name as an actor. Most people still recognise him for his role as a police officer in the 2004 megahit movie Ghilli.

What began as a celebrated acting career has now transformed into a flavourful passion. Beyond his films, motivational speeches, and standup comedy, Ashish is a food lover at heart. Through his social media handle, he is taking his audience on a journey where his set’s location is replaced with restaurants, cafes, and kiosks, his acting with food tasting and movie scripts to spicy seasonings. “Food is a celebration,” he says in his videos.

Ashish slurps curries, licks his fingers coated with the masalas of the meal, and comments, “Love it yaar, all these tastes melt in my mouth.” He records ASMR of crunchy bites, zooms in to capture the chicken’s texture, making viewers feel they are a part of the table and dining with him. He says, “Food is something which I have always loved. Starting from my home in Delhi, as a child, my mother would cook my favourite aloo parwal. Now, as I constantly travel for work and explore new spots, I love and appreciate food — the blend of spices, the cooking timings, and the layers of flavours that melt in my mouth. I love it.”