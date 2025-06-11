Scenes to streets: Ashish Vidyarthi's love for food
Long before Ashish Vidyarthi took over our Instagram feeds with his “Let’s get into the business of food” videos, he was already a household name as an actor. Most people still recognise him for his role as a police officer in the 2004 megahit movie Ghilli.
What began as a celebrated acting career has now transformed into a flavourful passion. Beyond his films, motivational speeches, and standup comedy, Ashish is a food lover at heart. Through his social media handle, he is taking his audience on a journey where his set’s location is replaced with restaurants, cafes, and kiosks, his acting with food tasting and movie scripts to spicy seasonings. “Food is a celebration,” he says in his videos.
Ashish slurps curries, licks his fingers coated with the masalas of the meal, and comments, “Love it yaar, all these tastes melt in my mouth.” He records ASMR of crunchy bites, zooms in to capture the chicken’s texture, making viewers feel they are a part of the table and dining with him. He says, “Food is something which I have always loved. Starting from my home in Delhi, as a child, my mother would cook my favourite aloo parwal. Now, as I constantly travel for work and explore new spots, I love and appreciate food — the blend of spices, the cooking timings, and the layers of flavours that melt in my mouth. I love it.”
Serving stories
With his comedy shows, talk shows, and interviews, Ashish is now not only touring cities but also their kitchens, one dish at a time. From Pichu Pota Kozhi fry at Sorgam, and Mangalore buns at Shashwatha Cafe — a spot he reviewed recently — to Oysters at Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant, and Mutton Bada Gosht at The Ambur Canteen, the foodie is celebrating cultures and cuisines. He says, “I am excited about visiting these places because you are looking at changed pristine recipes. You’re looking at a mix of what people have managed and what has clicked with people.”
Ashish’s culinary tales are not just about the food itself, but also about the people who prepare it. He says, “There is a dramatic part when I go to have food at small kiosks, which I love. It is how they prepare the food there and the way it is served. The customers chatting with the owners/chefs. You see a lot of interaction with other customers. I love to capture people who are there, talking. Food for me is the story. It’s the story of a person. The story of a culture.”
Giving an example, Ashish mentions his visit to Rayar’s Mess in Mylapore. At this family-run food joint, you enter with a batch of 15 people. They have a fixed menu which is served one after the other. “You eat. And after you’ve finished, you go out and the cashier asks you ‘What all did you have?’ Then he will charge you for that. He’s not even present in the dining area. He’s asking you. So these are the stories that touch me,” explains the actor.
Every bite counts
During his travels to the city, the vlogger adds a café in T Nagar is his to-visit list every time. “You sit under a tree and sip coffee, the experience is amazing,” he adds. He visits the place with his friends early in the morning and then goes to work. “So it’s not so much about the khaana (food). It is the vibe of that place — people queuing up. You’re looking at them. You get to chat with them. That’s the vibe I love,” shares Ashish.
The actor says that the city has a strong street food scene. According to him, this is a good sign because every dish has a story to tell, especially in our country, where we celebrate the fact that we have different kinds of food, not just in regions, but even within regions. “And therefore, it’s a huge draw for people all over the world.
This kind of food should be made more available,” the foodie concludes.