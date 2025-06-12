Bizarre tales in art

It’s easy to spot an artist in any gathering. All you have to do is enter the room and pause for a minute to look around. Among the sea of faces that you encounter in that sweeping glance, there will be that one visage that refuses to blend in. The attire, the hairdo, the shoes, the opinions on a subject being discussed — it could be anything at all that draws your attention and screams ‘out of sync’ loud and clear, but there is no way you cannot identify the nonconformist.

Even in this breed of unconventionalism, there is a certain hierarchy that exists. There are those who manage to survive the normalities of life, and then, there are those whose eccentricities have intrigued the world as much as their artworks have. Think of weird antics, and the first name to pop up on one’s mind has to be the Spanish surrealist painter, Salvador Dali. Whether it was his signature waxed upturned moustache, his belief that he was the reincarnation of his dead brother, or walking with an anteater in Paris, the man was known to shock people with his stunts. But Dali reached a new level of abnormality when he filled a Rolls-Royce Phantom II with tonnes of cauliflower and drove to Paris to give a lecture. While we may gasp at the audacity of it all, Dali intended to make a statement about wealth and the transience of life by stuffing a symbol of luxury with a common vegetable.