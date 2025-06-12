BTS ARMY elated as the boys regroup

With multiple chart-topping hits like ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Boy with Luv’, and ‘On’ under their belts, sold-out tours around the world, and paving the way for the K-Culture wave that shows no signs of waning, South Korean boy group BTS was at the top of their game when they announced their hiatus to serve in the South Korean military. Three years down the line, the group’s fans or ‘ARMYs’, are excited to see their idols returning to the band and the world of music. After years of waiting, ARMY in the city is reflecting on how the band shaped their lives and how they imagine the next chapter will unfold.
The sense of time passing, of growing older with the band, is a recurring theme for many ARMYs. For Devipriya Suresh, a journalist, BTS became a part of her everyday life back in 2016-17. “I used to use my father’s phone to watch their songs,” she recalls. “When he vowed to go to Sabarimala, I’d wake up early, finish housework with my mother while my father and brother went for their ritual bathing. Then I’d record the BTS videos on my small phone as I couldn’t download anything, just record and rewatch, without anyone noticing.”
The first song she heard was Blood Sweat & Tears on VH1, but it was DNA that cemented her bias. “I liked Tae very much in that song,” she smiles. What’s lasted is her admiration for how each member evolved. “They started in 2013. In every album, their style is there, but individuality too. I’ve witnessed all their growth. They’ve been a part of my life, still are.”
She also speaks about the values they stay for, be it pro-LGBTQIA+ messages or toxic skin care industry standards, and emphasises the importance of the band in making K-pop famous, globally.
For most fans, BTS’s music became deeply personal. Max, a college student, shares SUGA’s solo work under the name Agust D helped him through his darkest hours. “Every SUGA bias will know what his music means to us,” he says. “It was the only source of hope when we were having our toughest times. He gave me life and the strength to run towards my dream. If it weren’t for Agust D, I wouldn’t exist.”
But Max’s love extends to the full group. “Every member’s words shaped us into better human beings. I became an ARMY during the Dynamite era and I was lucky to experience the group together. When enlistment news came, we couldn’t do anything but wait. I swear I waited two-and-a-half years for them to come back. I’m so ready for their comeback and can’t wait to attend that OT7 concert one day.”
Devi Priya, a school student, sees the band’s return as a personal turning point. “I have always been fond of Jungkook’s songs. From the Korean tracks like Euphoria and Still With You to the English pop in Golden, his solo journey really resonated with me,” she says. “Each member had a chance to express their diverse musical interests during this time, and I imagine their new works will include that richness.”
That emotion is mirrored by Abhinaya E, an associate consultant at EY. “Jungkook’s solo journey stood out. The documentary I Am Still showed how much effort he put into improving himself and stepping out of his comfort zone to make something for a global audience. That hit home for me. I’ve had to push myself and grow in my career too, it felt like I could really relate to his mindset.”
For fans like Anjana S Antony, the solo era wasn’t just emotionally significant, it was musically thrilling. “I’m obsessed with all their solo projects, but Jimin’s FACE album has my whole heart! His vocals give me chills every time,” she says. She’s eager to see what comes next. “I’m imagining a fusion of all their styles — a masterpiece! With each member bringing unique experiences, it’ll be a game-changer.”
Not everyone’s excitement is the same. A freelance copy editor, who preferred to remain unnamed, observes a shift in her own relationship with the band. “I must tell you that I am not a big fan of them now compared to Covid time. I still love their music and listen to it.”
Yet, she remains hopeful. “I think each of them now has their own time to find what suits them better, explore new things and improve on that a lot. I am curious on how the military service influenced their views on life and how they portray it through their music.”
But what does it really mean, this return? Fans like Anjana say in unison that “The comeback means everything to us. I’m ready to scream, cry, and dance my heart out with my ARMY!”