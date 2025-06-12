BTS ARMY elated as the boys regroup

The first song she heard was Blood Sweat & Tears on VH1, but it was DNA that cemented her bias. “I liked Tae very much in that song,” she smiles. What’s lasted is her admiration for how each member evolved. “They started in 2013. In every album, their style is there, but individuality too. I’ve witnessed all their growth. They’ve been a part of my life, still are.”

She also speaks about the values they stay for, be it pro-LGBTQIA+ messages or toxic skin care industry standards, and emphasises the importance of the band in making K-pop famous, globally.

For most fans, BTS’s music became deeply personal. Max, a college student, shares SUGA’s solo work under the name Agust D helped him through his darkest hours. “Every SUGA bias will know what his music means to us,” he says. “It was the only source of hope when we were having our toughest times. He gave me life and the strength to run towards my dream. If it weren’t for Agust D, I wouldn’t exist.”

But Max’s love extends to the full group. “Every member’s words shaped us into better human beings. I became an ARMY during the Dynamite era and I was lucky to experience the group together. When enlistment news came, we couldn’t do anything but wait. I swear I waited two-and-a-half years for them to come back. I’m so ready for their comeback and can’t wait to attend that OT7 concert one day.”