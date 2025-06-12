Cheryl Rao’s latest celebrates the joy of growing up with grandparents

While the story is inspired from your father’s sneezes, is there a personal connection, maybe you bond with your grandfather, to the story?

Yes, the Grandpa in our family was the kind who created adventures and stories out of nothing every day. It was a wonderful experience for his children and even more so for his grandchildren because they escaped the disciplinarian in him.

A yawn is such an ordinary gesture — what made you choose it as the focal point, and how did it evolve into a story?

I wanted the story to start calmly, quietly — and then build momentum until the earth-shattering finale, and I felt a yawn was slow enough and sleepy enough — and common enough — to get the ball rolling.

Do you have a favourite line from the book?

I think I like these lines best:

I tried my best to make him stop:

Poured salt into his tea,

Massaged his head with olive oil, Put butter on his knee.

The reason I like these lines is because they show the special relationship between a grandparent and a grandchild, where there is so much leeway for the child, so many liberties that are enjoyed, so many chances to behave a bit absurd and get away with it!