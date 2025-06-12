Do we need a Ministry of Morality?

Style is many things: expression, armour or invitation among them, certainly, but if anyone can be attributed agency, it is the wearer who decides what an outfit is meant to convey. Beholders have the prerogative of averting their gaze, if they prefer. But the concept that clothing is about the wearer, and not the beholder, is one that holds very little sway in the Indian context. Here, to choose what to wear can itself be an act of defiance, and be weaponised against the wearer too.

It must also be said: Vijayvargiya chose to use a completely unrelated event to sermonise on policing women’s apparel, which in any situation would be inappropriate, but also specifically detracted from the messaging of World Environment Day. Amid this debacle, I wonder how the tree planting went. I wish a tree could be planted every time anyone in this country said something sexist, but I’d settle for a tree being planted every time a politician or judge said something sexist instead. Reforestation in India would be swift and grand as a result, no doubt. Protecting the environment is a worthy cause, perhaps the worthiest of all — for all life depends on it — one we cannot lose sight of even as we fight other battles.