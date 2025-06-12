Nee Pathiya?, a horror-comedy play to be staged this weekend

A theatre artiste for eight years, Girish writes his plays influenced by the Broadway production, The Play That Goes Wrong. Explaining this idea, Girish shares, “We take different plots and perform them with a twist. And for the first time, I wanted to try the horror-comedy genre.“ The twist in the upcoming play is that the plot is set in today’s world, but in a different reality.

Ghosts and giggles

Set in an old haunted palace called Rathinam Mahal, a YouTuber and ghost hunter plans his next expedition — this time accompanied by budding content creators and police personnel, who end up making the hunt more difficult for him, with twists and revelations at the Mahal’s every entry and exit point.

Debutant artiste, Sowmya Baskaran, says, “We have a lot of script reading sessions and individual workshops, where the director discusses the character arc. Then we are asked to bring our own element to it.” From clothes to makeup, the artiste is given the freedom to bring in their own element to it. “How a character takes shape is a very conversational, give-and-take process. It is important because in a live play, the artiste needs to feel confident and own the character, to be able to perform it convincingly,” she adds.