Photobooths, Chennai's new favourite experience

Photography has always been more than just a visual medium; it reflects the history, emotions, and culture. What was once just family portraits taken in a studio by a professional with a film camera has now transformed to capturing candid shots on a phone. Over the decades, the black-and-white prints transitioned to coloured ones, and film cameras and DSLRs were replaced by mobile phones with a high-resolution camera.
Now, though we all have a camera in our hands, a few entrepreneurs have wound the clock and brought back an old-school trend to the city: photobooths. It’d be hard not to notice them in the city, as they have become a mainstay at malls, cultural fairs, farewells, corporate events, and even marriages. As this trend grows, Chennaiites share why it is winning hearts.
Revolution from the West
What began as a niche concept borrowed from the West is now reshaped by local entrepreneurs like Ann Dora and Avinash under their brand, Madras Petti Photography. “I worked with a foreigner for about a year, and that’s how I was first introduced to the concept of instant prints for events in India. She was among the pioneers who brought this idea here in Chennai. Inspired by her, we went on to create our own vintage photo booth from scratch,” says Ann.
Fresh out of college and turning their interest towards wedding photography, Ann and Avinash wanted to offer more than the usual. “We didn’t want to just capture events — we wanted to add an element of interaction and nostalgia,” she says. That led to the creation of their signature Vintage Photo Booth in 2019, a handcrafted setup that blends old-world charm with contemporary aesthetics. And it worked. Their booth, known for its handcrafted vintage look, has been appreciated by art director Thota Tharani and now travels across cities. “People light up in front of the camera,” Ann says. “There’s something truly special about watching them become more expressive, affectionate, and playful during their photo sessions.”
The Western influence has also inspired Bhanu Prakash and his crew, Aishwarya Santosh and Rajsen Reddy Penuballi, to start FotoFlashback, Chennai’s first standing commercial photobooth model. With eight and counting photobooths across the country, Bhanu is a key player in the city’s photobooth movement. They took photobooths in malls like Express Avenue, Phoenix MarketCity, The Marina Mall, and many more.
“After a number of early hurdles, FotoFlashback found its first home in Express Avenue Mall, thanks to the mall’s general manager. We started functioning during Christmas 2024, and it was a boom for us,” says Bhanu. “Most vloggers came here on their own, shot reels and promoted it.” Crediting social media for marketing this viral trend, he says the emotional connect resonates with customers, too.
Talking about the manufacturing, both proprietors say their models were self-made. “More than the software, I faced hardship with the making of a booth. Because it’s a slotting system, which is from the US. But here I had to make it with the local vendors. And when I introduced the concept to the vendors, they didn’t understand it. I wanted to make the entire booth in India rather than importing the Korean booths from China, because if any technical glitch happens, I cannot rely on them for rectification,” says Bhanu, for the manufacturing and R&D of his product.
A keepsake
Despite the boom, the novelty remains, and Chennaiites are drawn to it, as Sri Gayathri, a manager, says, “When it comes to something that you can keep safe in your home or stick it on your wall, who doesn’t want to miss out?”
Every trip to a photobooth in a mall has first-timers, who are elated after the experience. One such is S Yashini Raja, who tried out a photobooth at a corporate event. She says, “I have seen many reels where, in foreign countries, couples use it. That’s how I got to know about the concept of a photobooth. The moment I received that photostrip instantly, I felt really nice.”
Be it Madras Petti’s The Vintage Photo Booth or the FotoFlashback at the malls or any other photobooths in the city, they have an audience across age groups visiting as a couple, as friends, as a duo or trio, or as a family. To keep the excitement alive and expand their business, many photobooths are introducing instant photostrip fridge magnets, loyalty cards, and other innovative products.
As photobooths find their way to events, they offer a memory that stays longer than oneself. As Ann says, “We’re part of a generation that finds joy in the little moments of everyday life. And when those moments are captured and turned into lasting keepsakes, who could say no?”