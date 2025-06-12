Photobooths, Chennai's new favourite experience

Talking about the manufacturing, both proprietors say their models were self-made. “More than the software, I faced hardship with the making of a booth. Because it’s a slotting system, which is from the US. But here I had to make it with the local vendors. And when I introduced the concept to the vendors, they didn’t understand it. I wanted to make the entire booth in India rather than importing the Korean booths from China, because if any technical glitch happens, I cannot rely on them for rectification,” says Bhanu, for the manufacturing and R&D of his product.

A keepsake

Despite the boom, the novelty remains, and Chennaiites are drawn to it, as Sri Gayathri, a manager, says, “When it comes to something that you can keep safe in your home or stick it on your wall, who doesn’t want to miss out?”

Every trip to a photobooth in a mall has first-timers, who are elated after the experience. One such is S Yashini Raja, who tried out a photobooth at a corporate event. She says, “I have seen many reels where, in foreign countries, couples use it. That’s how I got to know about the concept of a photobooth. The moment I received that photostrip instantly, I felt really nice.”