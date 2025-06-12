Shells and the various games we played

I remember this tongue twister from my school days — She sells seashells on the seashore!

I also remember lovely rambling evenings at the beach, collecting bucketfuls of shells that were washed up on the shore. Their delicate tracery and subtle textures, and colouration made them irresistible. Somewhere in our childhood minds, although we were perhaps too young to truly appreciate their beauty, there was an almost unholy glee in collecting beautiful shells, unusual shells, and most importantly, unique shells. We would trade them, squabble over them, and cherish them. I still have a few lying in a bowl in my house, and every time I see them, I am transported to those wonderful childhood times.

It is perhaps natural, then, that shells should be so much a part of our traditional play. Games with cowrie shells are popular from the shores of Tamil Nadu to the mountains of Kashmir. The rules are different, but the element of fun remains unchanged. There is something truly appealing about cowries. Their appeal lies in their almost perfect form and shape, their polished look and texture.