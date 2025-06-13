Mandaveli bus depot set to get Rs 151 crore makeover with Metro rail connectivity

CHENNAI: The Mandaveli Bus Depot and Terminal is slated for a face-lift for Rs 151 crore with modern, multimodal transit hub that integrates metro connectivity, bus services, retail, and office spaces within a single complex.

Envisioned as part of Corridor 3 of Chennai Metro’s Phase II expansion, the project will embed the entry and exit structures of the upcoming Mandaveli underground metro station directly into the footprint of the existing bus depot. The objective is to maximise land use efficiency by combining metro access with designated pick up and drop off bays for buses.

Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML), a joint venture between Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), has invited bids for the construction of the integrated development project at the Mandaveli site.

The proposed project spans two adjacent land parcels. The first, covering 0.745 acres, will support a built-up area of 13,419 square metres, while the second, on 0.88 acres, will accommodate 15,966 square metres. Both plots will feature dual access points from RK Mutt Road and connecting side streets, aimed at improving connectivity and pedestrian flow.

The integrated facility will include two towers. Tower A will comprise two basement levels for parking made to accommodate 184 two-wheelers and 96 four-wheelers, alongside commercial and office spaces in the seven floors. It will house corporate offices, reception lounges, and support infrastructure. Tower B will mirror the basement parking layout, with space for 318 two-wheelers and 96 four-wheelers. Above, it will host retail outlets with core amenities. A solar panel installation on the terrace, as a step towards energy efficiency, is also part of the proposed design.