Stir as Avadi garment unit plans Tambaram shift

CHENNAI: Over 500 women, working in a garment manufacturing unit for the past three years in Avadi, have been on a protest since Monday as the company informed them all of a sudden that the operations will be shifted to its unit in Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in Tambaram, located around 35 kilometres away, from July.

The workers, who are in their thirties and forties and largely come from areas in and around Red Hills and Minjur, said the shift would result in them spending around 15-16 hours away from their homes, which is unsustainable, considering their family responsibilities.

“We are not just 500 workers, we are 500 families, and many of us are single parents. If we are to spend our whole day working and travelling, who will take care of our families? We have to manage our homes too,” said 41-year-old R Jansi from Minjur.

The workers are now demanding that the company should either drop its decision to shift or pay a fair final settlement of at least three months of their salaries, for the workers will have no option but to collectively resign.

At present, the company arranges vans to pick up the women from 32 points. Although the company has said it will continue to provide this facility, the workers said they would end up spending around five hours in travel, as the travelling distance will increase from roughly 13 to 25 kms (one way) at present to 40 to 60 kms (one way), once shifted.