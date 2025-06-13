Tejas, Kollam Express trains to start from Tambaram from June 20: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: To facilitate platform upgrading works at Chennai Egmore as part of the railway station redevelopment plan, Southern Railway on Thursday announced that Chennai Egmore -Madurai Tejas Express, Kollam Express and a few other trains will depart/ terminate from Tambaram.

The Charminar Express bound to Hyderabad will run from Chennai Beach instead of Tambaram. The revised terminal points for these trains will be in force from June 20 to August 18.

An official note said Chennai Egmore - Kollam Express, Chennai Egmore - Madurai Tejas Express, Chennai Egmore - Mannargudi Mannai Express, Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur Express and Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Express will originate and terminate at Tambaram. Similarly, Tambaram - Hyderabad Charminar daily Express will originate and terminate from Chennai Beach between June 20 and August 18, added the statement.