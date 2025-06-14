CMRL: Failure of temporary steel support caused girders’ collapse

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has launched an internal inquiry and commissioned a full safety audit of its entire elevated stretch following the collapse of two I-girders near the headquarters of Larsen & Toubro, who is also the contractor for the project, in Manapakkam, late on Thursday night.

The incident claimed the life of a 42-year-old motorcyclist. Contrary to fears on Thursday night that one more person might have died, CMRL officials and police confirmed C Ramesh, a resident of Kattupakkam and a native of Kanyakumari, is the only victim.

T Archunan, director (Projects) and board member of CMRL, told TNIE the failure occurred when one of the temporary supports gave way.

The girders, which form the structural spans between two piers, had been temporarily supported by A-frames — steel structures shaped like the letter “A” — at the time of the collapse. These supports are used to hold girders in place before they are permanently secured.