CMRL: Failure of temporary steel support caused girders’ collapse

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has launched an internal inquiry and commissioned a full safety audit of its entire elevated stretch following the collapse of two I-girders near the headquarters of Larsen & Toubro, who is also the contractor for the project, in Manapakkam, late on Thursday night.
The incident claimed the life of a 42-year-old motorcyclist. Contrary to fears on Thursday night that one more person might have died, CMRL officials and police confirmed C Ramesh, a resident of Kattupakkam and a native of Kanyakumari, is the only victim.
T Archunan, director (Projects) and board member of CMRL, told TNIE the failure occurred when one of the temporary supports gave way.
The girders, which form the structural spans between two piers, had been temporarily supported by A-frames — steel structures shaped like the letter “A” — at the time of the collapse. These supports are used to hold girders in place before they are permanently secured.
The girder was locked by metal fastening devices or buckles that lock or tie the girder to the A-frame. “The buckles gave away resulting in the collapse,” said Archunan, adding the inquiry is expected to be over in four days.
After the incident, reinforcement of temporary girder supports by adding steel rods and welding joints are being done across the stretch to enhance structural stability. While work has been temporarily halted at the three spans near the accident site, construction is continuing elsewhere, Archunan said.
The affected segment is part of the elevated stretch between Koyambedu and Ullagaram, under construction as part of Corridor 5.
CMRL has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family, while L&T will provide an additional Rs 20 lakh. A separate insurance payout of Rs 15 lakh is also being processed.
Meanwhile, the debris was cleared and traffic was opened in the stretch on Friday.