Irulars claim govt school principal used derogatory language, stage protest

CHENNAI: Around 30 members of Irular tribal families and some social activists from Sriperumbudur staged a day-long protest demanding action against a government school principal, who allegedly spoke in a derogatory manner with an Irular couple, who had approached her for getting transfer certificate for their girl child studying in the school.

The Kancheepuram district police detained the protesters in a local marriage hall and were released at 8.45pm.

Ragini and Suresh, the couple, had approached Gnanaselva Jothi, the principal of Sriperumbudur Government Girls Higher Secondary School’s principal Gnanaselva Jothi, for the certificate.

The family, which lives in an Irular resettlement site in Katrambakkam village, wanted to admit their daughter to a school which was nearer as the current one was 10-15 km away.