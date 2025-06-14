SCARF to conduct a job fair for people with mental illnesses

IN India, close to 60% of people with lived experience of mental illness in the urban areas remain unemployed,” said Dr R Mangala, joint director at the Schizophrenia Research Foundation - India (SCARF(I)). She made this comment at the curtain raiser event for an exclusive job fair for persons with mental illness that they are organising today.

To destigmatise the employment of people with lived experience of mental illnesses and provide a path for recovery and social inclusivity, the job fair is open to persons with qualifications ranging from class ten to postgraduate degrees who are on treatment for a psychiatric illness in Chennai. SCARF (I), along with Chennai Psychiatric Society, under their Employment Exchange Cell (EEC), is organisig it at SCARF premises in Anna Nagar.