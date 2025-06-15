Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority seeks report on Madambakkam lake encroachment

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) has requested an immediate action taken report from district authorities regarding the protection and management of Madambakkam Lake in Chengalpattu district.

The direction, issued by Srinivas R Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests and member secretary of TNSWA, comes in the wake of multiple petitions filed by local residents and environmental activists raising concerns over sewage pollution, encroachments, and developmental threats to the waterbody.

The lake, recorded as ‘Periya Eri’ in the A-register, is spread on 247 acres, but discrepancies were flagged as the Field Measurement Book (FMB) sketch shows only 237 acres. The authority said there was a need to verify the actual extent of the lake and noted that the district forest officer, Chennai Division, was asked to submit a field inspection report, which is still pending.

The TNSWA letter said petitions were received alleging unregulated development in survey numbers closer to the lake, which could increase flood risks during heavy rains. The lake is listed in ISRO’s National Wetland Inventory and Assessment (NWIA) reports of 2011 and 2021. In line with the Supreme Court’s order dated December 11, 2024, the authority instructed district officials to conduct ground truthing and shapefile demarcation to legally protect the lake under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.