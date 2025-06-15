Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority seeks report on Madambakkam lake encroachment

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) has requested an immediate action taken report from district authorities regarding the protection and management of Madambakkam Lake in Chengalpattu district.
The direction, issued by Srinivas R Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests and member secretary of TNSWA, comes in the wake of multiple petitions filed by local residents and environmental activists raising concerns over sewage pollution, encroachments, and developmental threats to the waterbody.
The lake, recorded as ‘Periya Eri’ in the A-register, is spread on 247 acres, but discrepancies were flagged as the Field Measurement Book (FMB) sketch shows only 237 acres. The authority said there was a need to verify the actual extent of the lake and noted that the district forest officer, Chennai Division, was asked to submit a field inspection report, which is still pending.
The TNSWA letter said petitions were received alleging unregulated development in survey numbers closer to the lake, which could increase flood risks during heavy rains. The lake is listed in ISRO’s National Wetland Inventory and Assessment (NWIA) reports of 2011 and 2021. In line with the Supreme Court’s order dated December 11, 2024, the authority instructed district officials to conduct ground truthing and shapefile demarcation to legally protect the lake under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.
Under these rules, activities such as encroachments, setting up industries, dumping of solid or hazardous waste, and discharge of untreated sewage are strictly prohibited in wetlands. The rules mandate that any such activity must be regulated to maintain the ecological character of the wetland.
Meanwhile, a case is being heard by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with Madambakkam lake. On June 3, the tribunal had directed the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, to provide a status report on the DPR submitted by Tambaram City Municipal Corporation and confirm the wetland status of Madambakkam Lake.
Also, Tambaram Corporation was asked to file a detailed report on how sewage flow into the lake has been plugged and what interim measures are in place until underground drainage work is completed. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) was instructed to inspect the lake surroundings to ensure no residential or commercial buildings are discharging sewage directly into the lake and to take legal action against any violators.
The NGT has scheduled the next hearing for July 3.