Chennai Book Park becomes a hit among readers

The Metro train chugged slowly as it reached the next station — Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro. As the doors slid open, I stepped out eagerly towards my destination.

This is a place where history is documented through stories and struggles, where lived experiences are passed down as guides, and where fiction opens the doors to a quaint and chaotic world. It is the Chennai Book Park, showcasing hundreds of books ranging from history to politics, children’s storybooks to school textbooks, novellas to prose.

Chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated the library on June 10. Spread across 5,000 sqft, the establishment is set up by Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTB&ESC) and built at a cost of `1.85 crore.

Taking bigger and longer steps filled with curiosity, I asked a Metro staff member where the library is. He pointed, “Nera poitu leftu (Go straight and take left).” I punched out my card, turned left at the A3 exit, and there it was on my right, Chennai Book Park. The clock struck four in the evening, but the glass walls of the library gave no hint of the time.