Chennai: Man files Pocso complaint against father; latter terms it revenge bid

CHENNAI: After a complaint of sexual assault was lodged with the police by the father of a minor girl, the latter has denied the charges and claimed that it was done to settle a score with the accused.

The Royapettah All Women Police is probing a case where a 40-year-old man lodged a Pocso Act complaint against his 60-year-old father alleging that he had sexually assaulted his daughter. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and sent the child for a medical test and counselling. However, during the inquiry, the girl said in her statement that her father had registered a false complaint against her grandfather due to personal grudge, a police source said.

The child told the child protection officer that there was no sexual assault and her father had given a false complaint. She said that her father and grandfather used to quarrel frequently and to take revenge on her grandfather, her father had given a complaint.

“We are probing from both angles and the next course of action will be decided after further investigation,” a police officer said.