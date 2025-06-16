How a diamond influencer from Chennai is educating customers

For decades, the Indian diamond industry has operated behind closed doors, confining technical knowledge to traders and manufacturers. While Gen X and Boomers focused largely on carats, costs, and dhoshams, Millennials and Gen Z are raising questions about sourcing, value, and ethics. Their curiosity is fed by the Internet. Despite this questioning, only a few sellers make an effort to explain to the customers what they are purchasing. Recognising this gap, a third-generation diamond manufacturer from Chennai decided to educate.

“Do diamonds turn black?” is a simple question answered on Instagram reels by Viikram Vijay Subbaiah. This reel has drawn over 94,000 views, revealing people’s interest in learning about the jewellery they wear.

At first glance, Viikram, the chief diamonds officer at Vee Star Diamonds, fits the bill of a generational entrepreneur. But one conversation with him makes it clear: he is in it to change people’s perception of how diamonds are worn.