A solo act brings Surpanaka to life

Thousands of years ago, Rama and Sita were born. They decided to get married. Later, an understanding was reached, where the couple was to spend 14 years of their life away from royalty. The pair, along with Lakshmana, moved through forests. In this journey, they encounter Surpanakha from the Asura clan. Outrightly, she admits her desire to marry Rama. Upon rejection, Surpanakha approaches Lakshmana. And then faces his wrath.

Throughout history and most reimaginings of Ramayana, Surpanakha is always portrayed in a one-dimensional, villainous light for daring to speak what her heart desired, for setting her heart on a man, and for stepping outside the bounds of how a woman was expected to behave.

Parshathy J Nath, a theatre artiste, finds this “bizarre”. Why was Surpanakha treated the way she was in Ramayana? Just because she confessed her love for a man, should she be mutilated? These were a few questions she was searching for answers to.