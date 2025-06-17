Buying a pure zari silk sari? Here's what no one tells you about its purity

M Karnan, a silk sari pawnbroker from Chennai who melts zari to recover metal, paints an even grim picture. “Many customers argue that they purchased pure zari silk saris for say `3 lakh or `5 lakh. But upon examining those saris, we only find 15 to 20 per cent touch,” he says. He also adds that he has refused to take back saris that have less than 10 per cent touch. “It is not profitable for us and many people bring such saris to us, claiming that they purchased it for `1.5 lakh. But they are just chemical stained saris,” Karnan says.

While many retailers may not disclose this to their customers, Goutham Muthuvel, a third-generation sari retailer from Tiruchy, says otherwise. “What is referred to as ‘touch’ by weavers is also commonly known as pulli among retailers,” he says and adds, “If the sari is less than 10 pulli we tell our customers that it is tester zari (copper threads coated with a very thin layer of gold) and is not pure. Since 30 to 40 pulli zari saris are what we regularly get from weavers now, we can’t call it kalapadam (adulteration). It has become the norm and they are sadly the pure zaris of today.”