Chennai police to step up airport patrols, draft SOP to curb laser light menace

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) is set to come up with a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) including an enhanced patrol in areas around the Chennai International Airport to curb the menace of laser lights aiming at flights landing at the airport.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by N Kannan IPS, additional commissioner, GCP, with Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other agencies at the airport on June 11.

Kannan was shown a presentation by AAI which indicated that the laser problem was being faced by pilots landing their aircraft from the St Thomas Mount and Pallavaram end of the air strip. Agencies have also collected geolocation data regarding where the lights could have come from.

According to official sources, the agencies have decided to come up with a joint action plan to curb this menace and take strict action against perpetrators. The personnel from the St Thomas Mount police district, under which the airport falls, will carry out enhanced patrolling in the vicinity and file cases against those found to be involved in this.

Another important change in the SOP will be to get written complaints from AAI for te police to file cases. Currently, only oral complaints are being given, a senior official said.