Drunk fireman vandalises MDMK office in Egmore; sent for psychiatric evaluation

CHENNAI: A personnel with the state fire and rescue services department, allegedly drunk, barged into the head office of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) at Egmore on Monday evening and hurled stones and damaged the properties inside the office.

According to the Egmore police, the man, identified as Al Gore (25) of Mannargudi working with the fire department, was wearing the uniform at the time. After entering the office, he removed the shirt and went to the second floor of the building, the police said.

The police detained the man and took him to the police station for inquiry. Sources said he gave contradictory answers, during questioning.

The police suspect Al Gore to be suffering from mental illness. He has been admitted to a mental health institution at Kilpauk.

Contradictory answers

The police detained the man after the incident and took him to the police station for inquiry. Sources said he gave contradictory answers during questioning