Man beaten to death at Marina beach for harassing trans woman

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was beaten to death at Marina beach for allegedly harassing a trans woman on Sunday night. The Marina police have arrested two persons, including the trans woman.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesan, running a shop at the beach. The police said he usually sleeps there a the night.

The arrested have been identified as Rakesh (25), an auto driver from Royapettah, and the trans woman, a minor. Investigations revealed that Venkatesan had misbehaved with the trans woman, following which she along with the auto driver attacked him, the police said. The duo has been remanded in judicial custody.

The incident happened near the sand stretch behind the Netaji statue, where the police found the man with head injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but died soon after. The body was sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem, the police said.

The police said the CCTV footage show the trans woman and the auto rickshaw driver attacking the man with wooden logs and stones.