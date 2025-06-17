Talent and teamwork take centre stage at the TNCA match

It was a memorable Saturday for Chengalpattu as players chipped in turns to help their team defeat Tiruppur by eight wickets in the final to win the TNCA inter-district Under-19 tournament title, played at the VB Nest grounds.

The final had its share of drama as it started late due to rain. Then, on the second day, Tirupur called the shots, and on the final day, Chengalpattu players gave their best to turn things around and pressed for a win.

S Shanmugam, chairman of the selection committee for the DCAC Under-19 team, who closely followed all the matches, in particular, the final, doffed his hat to the team for their splendid show. “This is a historical win. It was thrilling till the end. Hats off to the boys for their splendid show,” said an elated Shanmugam. “After time was lost on Day 1 due to rain, and towards the end second day, the situation was a bit tricky, but I had belief in the team that they would win. Because our players were mentally very strong,” he added.