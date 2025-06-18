Smart class, better toilets: Tambaram corporation schools to get Rs 31 crore makeover

CHENNAI: The Tambaram corporation has launched a comprehensive revamp of its schools under multiple funding schemes at an estimated project cost of Rs 31.38 crore for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The civic body is upgrading 24 schools spread across its five zones by building additional classrooms, repairing old structures, installing smart classrooms, improving toilets, setting up RO water systems, and deploying surveillance and audio systems.

Under the state finance commission’s School Improvement Grant and the corporation’s Education Fund, 73 separate projects have been initiated to upgrade facilities in the schools. Of these, 22 projects worth Rs 13.13 crore are being implemented through the State School Infrastructure Development Scheme alone.

Besides, Rs 18.25 crore worth of work is being carried out under the corporation’s education budget across all zones.

In Zone 1, schools in Pammal, Anakaputhur, and Thiruneermalai are undergoing major renovations, including construction of new classrooms and toilets, with an allocation of over Rs 6.10 crore.

In Zone 2, schools in Zameen Pallavaram and Ponniamman Nagar will get new buildings, smart classes, and toilets with funds exceeding Rs 5.70 crore.