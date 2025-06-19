A misogynistic sequel to a gory crime

Yet, under the shock is something commonplace: forced marriage, curtailed freedom, extreme decisions made under duress that do not always make moral or practical sense to an observer. The Meghalaya honeymoon murder — as it has been dubbed and will come to be remembered — is an exceptional event. The vast majority of forced marriages in this country — which some may even argue constitute the vast majority of marriages in this country — do not end this way. They do not even end, and therein lies the problem.

I am not going to defend Sonam Raghuvanshi, who appears to have had significant resources to orchestrate the murder — resources which could have been utilised to get free of the marriage without having to kill someone to do it. This is presuming that there are no darker layers involving severe abuse from her late spouse, his family or her own. Going strictly by details that have emerged so far, it is clear that the crime is unforgivable. The feminist position, in my view, is not to attempt to defend the reprehensible, but only to try to prevent further backlash against women.