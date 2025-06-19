Chennai’s performance space witnesses a new generation

In a world where performance spaces are often dominated by younger crowd, there is a quiet shift taking place. This weekend, the city is set to witness the first step towards the inclusion of seniors into performance at a one-of-a-kind open mic curated exclusively for senior citizens. Because talent and passion never retire.
On May 18, a showcase was held in Mumbai, where twenty seniors performed. “I was happy that at least they have organised something for seniors,” says 68-year-old Jashodhara Purkayastha from Mumbai, recalling the moment she saw an event poster on Instagram. “They encouraged me to perform. I was given ten minutes on stage, and I sang. I was just so happy.”
Now the event — being organised by Do With Lit in collaboration with GenS Life, a cultural community known for its open mics and cultural events across India — comes to Chennai. “Open mics are typically attended by people between 18 and 30 years,” says Vishwas, founder of Do With Lit. “But we noticed that seniors, too, want to experience the joy, showcase their passion and get on the stage.”
On choosing Chennai as their second outing, he says, “We usually conduct a lot of our events in cities like Bangalore and Chennai. Chennai has a dedicated crowd for our open mics, and the responses have always been great and encouraging. So we decided to have the Senior Spotlight’s second edition in Chennai,” says Vishwas, a Bengalurean by birth, a Chennaite by heart.
For Vishwas and his team, the realisation hit during one of their regular open mics, when a few senior participants performed eagerly among an intergenerational audience. “They performed really well,” Vishwas recalls. “But they were also slightly hesitant as they felt a little out of place. When we asked what made them attend the event, they said they were looking for a platform.”
The first Senior Spotlight in Mumbai saw participants excelling across passions. From poetry and storytelling to music and stand-up comedy. “It was fulfilling to watch people revisit their passion,” he says. “Some recited poems they wrote in their youth. Others had always wanted to sing but never got the chance.”
Jashodhara, a retired principal, who has authored nearly 35 books, has had a passion towards music since childhood. “When I saw the poster, I immediately messaged the organiser. I didn’t want to miss it,” she says. “I now hope to perform along with my husband in future editions. I know many seniors who sing really well who are looking for a platform like this to show their talents.”
Chennai has, generationally, been a city encouraging talent and passion, without age barriers. Once again opening its doors to support inclusivity and a safe platform for artistic expression, with age no bar, neither for the performers nor the audience.
‘Senior Spotlight’ will be held on June 22 at Idam - The Art Space, Kodambakkam, at 4 pm. Participation is open to people aged 55 and above. Tickets are priced at `379 and available on BookMyShow.