Chennai’s performance space witnesses a new generation

Now the event — being organised by Do With Lit in collaboration with GenS Life, a cultural community known for its open mics and cultural events across India — comes to Chennai. “Open mics are typically attended by people between 18 and 30 years,” says Vishwas, founder of Do With Lit. “But we noticed that seniors, too, want to experience the joy, showcase their passion and get on the stage.”

On choosing Chennai as their second outing, he says, “We usually conduct a lot of our events in cities like Bangalore and Chennai. Chennai has a dedicated crowd for our open mics, and the responses have always been great and encouraging. So we decided to have the Senior Spotlight’s second edition in Chennai,” says Vishwas, a Bengalurean by birth, a Chennaite by heart.

For Vishwas and his team, the realisation hit during one of their regular open mics, when a few senior participants performed eagerly among an intergenerational audience. “They performed really well,” Vishwas recalls. “But they were also slightly hesitant as they felt a little out of place. When we asked what made them attend the event, they said they were looking for a platform.”