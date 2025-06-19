CM Stalin unveils 50 automated water dispensing units

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated 50 automated drinking water dispensing units across Chennai, installed by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at a cost of Rs 6.04 crore.
The units, set up in high-footfall public areas such as bus terminals, railway and metro stations, government hospitals, markets, parks, temples, schools, and colleges, are intended to provide free and safe drinking water to the public. Users could collect water in 1-litre or 150 ml quantities through the automatic dispensers.
However, within hours of the launch, residents and commuters reported that some of the machines had stopped functioning. Social activist LM Jai Ganesh said the units in Vasuki Nagar and Muthamil Nagar near Kodungaiyur became non-operational by Wednesday afternoon. He noted even during the inauguration by MLA RD Sekhar, only the machine at Vasuki Nagar dispensed water, but that too stopped functioning after sometime.
“When food delivery agents and auto drivers tried to fill their bottles, the machines didn’t work,” he told TNIE. “When I contacted the toll-free number displayed on the machine, the person who answered the call said they were unaware of the issue and asked me to call the (CMWSSB) area engineer.”
An auto driver in the area, who did not want to be named said, “I finished my meal nearby and came to drink water, but there was no water.”
Residents also suggested glasses attached with chains should be provided at the kiosks since currently, users are required to bring their own bottles to access drinking water, which limits usage.
Speaking to TNIE, a zone-level CMWSSB official said, “The machines were functioning in the morning, but later developed a technical fault in the incoming water line, which caused the disruption. Repair works are currently under way, and the machines will be restored for public use shortly,” the official added.
Each water ATM sources water from HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) tanks, with capacities ranging from 3,000 to 9,000 litres, connected to the city’s water supply lines. The water is purified using ultra-filtration, carbon filtration, and UV sterilisation before being dispensed.
The units are equipped with an IoT-enabled monitoring system that alerts CMWSSB area engineers in real-time when water level drops. CCTV cameras have been installed at all locations to prevent theft, vandalism or commercial exploitation. These cameras are connected to the CMWSSB headquarters control room for continuous monitoring. According to an official release, the machines will be maintained by the contractor for a period of three years.