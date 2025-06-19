CMRL wins twin awards for sustainability, gender equality

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has won top honours in the categories of Environmental Protection and Gender Equality at the Global GreenTech Environmental and Sustainability Awards 2025.

The awards have been handed over by the Greentech Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in New Delhi, at its annual summit. M A Siddique, managing director of CMRL, received the awards at a ceremony attended by other senior officials including director (Projects) T Archunan, director (Finance) S Krishnamoorthy, and chief advisor (Environment & Gender) Dr Rajeev K Srivastava.

The Gender Equality recognition comes in the wake of the metro operator implementing inclusive recruitment, training, and leadership development policies, while prioritising workplace safety and equal opportunity for all employees, a press release said.

Over the past year, the agency has also stepped up its efforts in energy efficiency, water conservation, carbon emission reduction, and climate-resilient infrastructure planning. These measures have been instrumental in reducing operational costs, the release said.

“This is not just about awards - it’s about embedding sustainability and inclusion into every layer of our operations,” said Siddique.