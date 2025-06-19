Girl falls off bike, dies as lorry runs over her in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl, riding pillion on her mother’s two-wheeler, died on the spot after she fell off the bike and run over by a water tanker near Perambur on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as S Soumiya, a class 5 student of a private school in Purasawalkam.

The Kolathur Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said the accident happened when the girl was on her way to school. Her mother S Yamini, who was riding the scooter, lost balance when the tanker came too close to the two-wheeler on Paper Mills Road, and the child was thrown off the two-wheeler. The truck that was coming from behind ran over the girl, killing her on the spot, the police said.

The police sent the body of the girl for postmortem. The lorry driver Karthikeyan has been detained, the police said.

Following the accident, Sembium Traffic Enforcement Inspector M Sudalaimani has been placed under suspension as he failed to enforce the rule that bans heavy vehicles in school zones during morning peak hour, a police source said.

Further, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against Pulianthope Traffic Enforcement Wing Assistant Commissioner Sathyamoorthy. The action was taken based on the orders of the commissioner of the Greater Chennai Police A Arun.